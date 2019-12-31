ZESCO Hunts Down Load Shedding

Zesco Limited has said it is working “round the clock” to slightly reduce load shedding hours on New Year’s eve to allow customers to celebrate.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu has said in a statement that the corporation cannot, however, state specific hours of reduction in load shedding due to unpredictable constraints on the system.

She said the move is a gesture of goodwill to customers who have endured long hours of load shedding for a while.

“ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers in the domestic category that the corporation is working round the clock to slightly reduce load shedding hours on New Years’ eve and day, to allow customers celebrate these important days with their families,” she said.

“This decision was arrived at to let our customers enjoy quality family time on New Year’s eve and day despite the sustained low water levels at the main reservoirs that has adversely affected generation.”

Ms. Zulu added that the power utility attaches great importance to the eve “as it is a time that promotes the social wellbeing of our customers by bringing families and communities together”.

She further appealed to members of the public to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as switching off all non-essential appliances by using gas for cooking and solar and energy efficient lighting sources to help conserve the available power.

“We take this opportunity to wish our customers a prosperous New Year as we hold hands in prayer for more rains as the season progresses,” stated Ms. Zulu.

