Another UPND Councillor Resigns

A United Party for National Development (UPND) Councillor in Mufumbwe District has resigned to join the Patriotic Front.

Steven Nshimbi, Munyambala Ward Councillor has decided to resign from his position citing lack of direction in the party.

Nshimbi has charged that the opposition political party has failed to provide leadership hence his decision to ditch the party.

He said he had decided to join the Patriotic Front due to its demonstration to deliver development to all parts of the country.

Nshimbi was recieved in the ruling Patriotic Front by North Western Province PF Chairman Jackson Kungo at a media briefing in Solwezi.

Kungo said the resignation of Nshimbi is an indication the ruling party is the most popular political party in the country.

He said the new addition has seen the party increase its numbers in the province perceived to be UPND stronghold.

Kungo said the province has received its fair share of development and will continue to develop all areas.

Meanwhile, UPND North Western Province Chairman Glanson Katambi has confirmed Nshimbi’s resignation from the opposition political party.

Katambi has further alleged that Nshimbi has been bought by the PF.

He has said the party is not shaken and will ensure it defends the seat when elections for the local government seat are held.

©Zambia Reports 2019.