Flash Floods Hit Mambwe District

MAMBWE district of Eastern Province has been hit by flash floods following continuous rains that the area and surrounding areas have been experiencing.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu who is also Malambo MP said government was currently on the ground carrying out a rapid needs assessment.

“Following the floods in Malambo constituency this morning, We arecurrently in the field carrying out a Rapid Needs Assessment. This is Chitempa/Masumba area. The situation is unpleasant but we shall give it the necessary attention with appropriate and measured responses,” Mr. Zulu stated.

He said he had been in touch with the Vice-President’s office to see how government could respond to the situation.

Mr. Zulu said government was ready to provide shelter and food to those that have been affected by the floods.

