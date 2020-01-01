Kitwe Fast Court Officially Opened!

Kitwe City Council (KCC) has launched the City’s first ever fast track court to dispose of cases relating to public nuisances, traffic offences, Gender Based Violence and other offences adjudicated by the subordinate court, in the shortest time.

Kitwe High Court Judge in-charge Justice Timothy Katanekwa said the official opening of the fast track court marks a great milestone in the dispensation of Justice in Kitwe District and in the cordial relationship between KCC and the Judiciary.

Justice Katanekwa stated that the district has been faced with pressure to dispense some cases due to shortage of Court rooms.

“The Judiciary in Kitwe, has among its many problems for a long time faced the shortage of court rooms. This shortage has sometimes led to the undesired delays in the disposal of cases,” he said.

Judge Katanekwa further thanked the Kitwe City Council for releasing the council chamber to be used as a fast track court.

And speaking at the same event Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has thanked President Edgar Lungu for taking the lead in ensuring that justice is provided for every Zambian citizen.

He added that the launch of the fast track court will be utilized in the dispensation of Justice and would greatly benefit all the residents of Kitwe.

