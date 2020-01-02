Amos Chanda Appears Before The Court For Corruption!

President Edgar Lungu’s former Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for corrupt practices and possession of US$11,000 alleged to be a bribe.

He is jointly charged with former Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko and businessman Walid El Nahas.

Mr Chanda and Mr Soko have since pleaded not guilty to a count each of possession of US$11,000 and US$10,000 respectively, which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr Chanda and Mr Nahas are represented by Jonas Zimba of Makebi Zulu and Company and Paul Chola of Lewis Nathan Advocates while Mr Soko is represented by Willis Muhanga of AKM Legal Practitioners.

The matter came up this morning before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale.

National Prosecutions Authority state advocate Sipholiano Phiri told the court that the case was coming up for mention as the State awaits consent to prosecute the corrupt practices charges.

In the first count, Nahas is charged with corrupt practices with a public officer with allegations being that he corruptly gave Mr Soko US$10,000 between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, a public officer, director and CEO at RTSA, as an inducement or reward to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services, a matter or transaction that concerns RTSA, a public body.

Mr Nahas is in the second count also charged with corrupt practices with a public officer on charges that he, during the same period, corruptly gave Mr Chanda US$11,000 to facilitate the award of the contract to him.

In count three and four, Mr Soko is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer and possession of the US$10,000 which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that Mr Soko corruptly received US$10,000 from Mr Nahas and possessed the money as an inducement for facilitating the said contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited.

In count five and six, Mr Chanda is alleged to have corruptly received US$11,000 from Mr Nahas and possessed the same money which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The trio could, however, not take plea in the corrupt practices charges because the Director of Public Prosecutions is yet to give consent to prosecute the case.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the case to January 28 for consent, possible plea and commencement of trial for the possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime charges.

And one of Mr Nahas’s lawyers, Mr Zimba, has applied that his client’s passport currently in the custody of the State be released to enable him travel for treatment.

“I am advised by my client (A1 Nahas) that he’s a patient who has been undergoing treatment back in Lebanon which treatment has not been made available for him in our country. Attempts to get the passport from the State have proved futile and I have with me documents relating to a medical report from Lebanon and two letters written to the law enforcement agency, the Drug Enforcement Commission requesting for the said passport which to this day has not been given back to him,” he said.

Zimba requested the court that the passport be released to Mr Nahas only for a period of 10 to 11 days and it would be returned to the Court after treatment.

“Just to state that the first accused is eager to attend trial and he has attended each and every summon by the law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Mr Phiri, the State advocate, did not object to the application, but explained that the passport is part of Mr Nahas’s bond which is a safeguard so that the accused person does not flee the country.

But he said having heard from the defence that the passport will be returned after treatment, he will reluctantly not object but leave it to the wisdom of the court to decide as to whether the release of the passport will water down the conditions of bond.

Magistrate Mwale said since the State did not object to the application, the passport should be released to Mr Nahas to enable him travel for treatment and return it to the State within 14 days.

The matter is coming up on January 28, 2020.

