Chipimo’s Son in Court Over Drugs

Former National Restoration Party president Elias Chipimo’s son, Chito, on Tuesday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on three counts of drug related charges which he has pleaded not guilty to.

23-year-old Chito of Kasangula Road in Roma is charged with trafficking in narcotic drugs, possession of psychotropic substances and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged in count one that Chito, on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, trafficked in narcotic drugs, namely 1.43 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority.

Count two alleges that Chito, on the same date, had in his possession psychotropic substances namely 0.11 grams of amphetamine without lawful authority.

In the third count, Chito is alleged to have, on the same date, used a motor vehicle namely, Toyota blade registration number BAJ 9330, to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.

Chito pleaded not guilty before Lusaka Magistrate Albert Mwaba when the matter came up.

Magistrate Mwaba recorded pleas of not guilty and adjourned the case to January 15 for trial.

After the adjournment, Chito’s family that included Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Dr Francis Chipimo proceeded to visit him at the holding cell.