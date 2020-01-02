Floods Displace 100s In Mambwe And Lumezi Districts

THE floods that displaced 200 households Mambwe district have extended to Lumezi district where 60 households have been affected.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu said an aerial survey carried out by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit on Wednesday revealed that the floods have gone beyond Mambwe District into neighbouring Lumezi district.

“Today (yesterday) we carried out an aerial survey of the district to

ascertain the extent of the floods. We noted that the floods have gone

beyond Mambwe district into Lumezi district particularly in Chabande Ward located in Mwanya chiefdom where an initial assessment shows that

60 households have been affected. Meanwhile,” he stated.

Hon. Zulu stated that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has continued providing food, tents and chlorine to the flood victims in

Malambo.

“Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit trucks laden with food, tents and chlorine arrived in Malambo Constituency for distribution. As Nsefu ward has been cut off due to a washed away bridge, we shall airlift the supplies to the ward. We thank our able Government for the quick response. We further wish to thank the Rotary Club for expressing interest to supplement our efforts,” he stated.

Hon. Zulu stated that the most affected areas by floods in Malambo include; Jumbe, Mnkhanya, Nsefu and some part of Kakumbi chiefdoms.

He stated most fields have remained submerged while others have been washed away.

