President Edgar Lungu has transferred Ministry of Tourism permanent secretary Amos Malupenga back to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Malupenga replaces Mr Chanda Kasolo who was dismissed earlier this week.

Gender Permanent Secretary Auxilia Ponga has been moved to the Ministry of Tourism while her replacement at Gender is yet to be announced.

Mr Malupenga once served as Permanent Secretary at the MInistry of Information before he was transferred.