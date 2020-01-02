MTC Press Statement On The Full Council Meeting Held On 30th December, 2019

Monze Town Council on Monday 30th December 2019, held a full council meeting in the Council Chambers and deliberated on various pertinent matters concerning the developments in the district.

The meeting was officially opened by the Council Chairperson Mr Bisha Munsaka who in his opening remarks called on the privileged residents of the district to spare a thought for the less privileged residents and extend the spirit of Christmas by sharing what they can with them.

Among the main matters discussed during the meeting were the distribution developmental projects allocation from Constituency Development Funds (CDF) by the Constituency Development Committee (CDCs) in Monze Central Constituency.The illegal demarcation of Zambia Railways reserve land, the Arrival of the Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) and the challenges faced by farmers with the E-voucher system.

1. Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

The Councillors expressed concern on the way the CDC allocated the projects in the Constituency. They observed that some wards in Monze Central Constituency have received more projects than others. They were in agreement that CDF allocation should reflect the development needs of a particular ward and that the CDCs should ensure that all wards receive equal shares of development projects from the CDF allocation so as to have an equal distribution of development in a particular Constituency.

2.Encroachment Of ZRL Land.

Some unscrupulous people illegally subdivided farm 1209, land belonging to Zambia Railways. The meeting head that the Railway Company has written back to council after council had queried the Company on whether it had subdivided the land in question. Reporting on the matter Council Secretary Benson Bweenje informed the House that the illegal structures built on the ZRL reserve land have been earmarked for demolition. He informed the house that the illegal developments are within the protected land, and are compromising the safety of both the public and property. He lastly mentioned that all illigal developers were to demolish there structures before Council and ZRL moves. All demolitions were at the owners risk.

3. Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB).

The Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) machine purchased using CDF from the Constituencies within the district arrived at the council. The house head that the machine has many usage among them clearing of garbage, clearance of blocked drainages to mention a few.

4.E-voucher systems.

Councilors expressed worry that some farmers were losing their farming inputs to unscrupulous people due to the “complicated” system of redeeming the commodity. There was a concern that the system was proving to be complicated to a lot of farmers due to the literacy levels among small scale farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture through the District Agricultural Coordinator was at hand to provide some guidance. He told the house that there was need to ensure that there is Sensitization among farmers on the importance of keeping the pin code for redeeming inputs secret. He also told the house that due to the hunger situation some farmers are trading the codes for mealie meal. He advised those found wanting as regards unscrupulous dealings should be reported to the police without hesitation.

Issued by;

Kanchele Kanchele,

Public Relations Officer,

Monze Town Council.

