“A total number of 101 road traffic accidents were reported during this New-year holiday. 13 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 13 persons were killed, 15 were serious road traffic accidents in which 18 persons were seriously injured, 16 were slight road traffic accidents in which 19 persons were slightly injured and 57 were damage only road traffic accidents. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 38 whilst Muchinga and Western provinces recorded the least with 01 and 02 road traffic accidents respectively,” she said.
“In comparison with previous New-year holiday of 2019, a total number of 120 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 101 recorded this year which shows a decrease by 19 road traffic accidents. 11 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 13 persons were killed in the 2019 New-year holiday as compared to 13 fatal road traffic accidents where 13 persons were killed in 2020. The records shows an increase by 02 fatal road traffic accidents while the number of persons killed remains at 13.”
New Year Accidents Kill 13
