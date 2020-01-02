Street Kids Still Moving Around The Streets Of Kitwe!

The proposed removal of street kids in the Central Business District of Kitwe failed to take off on the 31st December, 2019 as set by the stakeholders committee. A check in the Central Business District found street kids still moving around the streets.

The stakeholders committee through Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu stated street kids would be removed from the Central Business District by 31st December, 2019. However, some members have disclo that the plan failed to take off due to some logistical challenges experienced.

Abel Chikwa, a member of the Committee who is also Association of Vendors and Marketeers President said not all requirements have been made to have the kids removed from the streets.

Chikwa said the committee is still working on making the new place for the kids habitable by ensuring bunker beds and mattresses are enough to accommodate them.

He has since thanked those that have come on board to donate mattresses and bunk beds further calling on others to emulate and help the committee to implement its objective of removing the kids from the streets.

Chikwa said the committee remains committed to meeting its objective in the earliest possible time.

