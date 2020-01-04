Killer Cop Sentenced to Death

The Lusaka High Court has sentenced Lusaka-based police officer Constable Edward Kabasiya to death for killing his colleague Lennox Kapila at Kaunda Square Police Post last year in January.
Lusaka High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda in the morning found Constable Kabasiya guilty of murder when the case came up and adjourned it to this afternoon for sentencing.
When the court reconvened for sentencing, judge Chenda pronounced a death sentence on Constable Kabasiya based on the fact that the State had proved a case of murder beyond all reasonable doubt against the police officer.
The court records show that Constable Kabasiya shot Constable Kapila after the latter refused to arrest a technician who was repairing his television set.
Last month, Constable Kabasiya was found with a case to answer and judgment was reserved for today.
It was heard that on 4th January, 2019, Constable Kabasiya’s wife went to Munali Police Station where Constable Kapila was on duty and requested him to arrest the man who was repairing the television set, but Kapila refused because the matter was a civil case.
However, when Kabasiya discovered that the technician was not arrested, he got upset and shot his colleague.
8 Comments
Good servant
shoot him,this is fare judgement
Oscar
It’s so pathetic, well deserved judgement
Jungle unchained
Let those who kills be killed and those who judge be judged.50/50
BMD
Good justice has prevailed
Dr.Cool Rickson
I’ve no words to say,only God knows.may your soul rest peace.
Kays mayo
Well done,he will roots in jail
Daudi
Mm Really
Edward deserves it
vandross chisenga
Thanks to de judge for sentenced dis murderer surely killing innocent people uzamuziba yesu