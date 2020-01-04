Killer Cop Sentenced to Death

The Lusaka High Court has sentenced Lusaka-based police officer Constable Edward Kabasiya to death for killing his colleague Lennox Kapila at Kaunda Square Police Post last year in January.

Lusaka High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda in the morning found Constable Kabasiya guilty of murder when the case came up and adjourned it to this afternoon for sentencing.

When the court reconvened for sentencing, judge Chenda pronounced a death sentence on Constable Kabasiya based on the fact that the State had proved a case of murder beyond all reasonable doubt against the police officer.

The court records show that Constable Kabasiya shot Constable Kapila after the latter refused to arrest a technician who was repairing his television set.