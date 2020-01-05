Kansanshi Workers In 7% Pay Rise

This follows the signing of the 2020 collective agreement with the Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ), National Union of Miners and allied workers (NUMAW) and United Mineworkers Unions of Zambia (UMUZ).

NUMAW president James Chansa, who spoke on behalf of other unions, said the negotiations were due to the many challenges in the sector.

Chansa said the unions will work towards ensuring adherence to agreed conditions and further urged workers to continue working hard.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi Mine PLC Human Resource Manager, Maimbo Silimi said the collective agreement includes a seven per cent increase in salaries and an adjustments to the funeral grant, among other conditions.

He said the mining firm has also introduced long service awards for employees reaching five, 10 and 15 years.

Silimi said Kansanshi Mine was cognizant of the importance of its workforce, hence the adjustments to their packages.