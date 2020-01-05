Kansanshi Workers In 7% Pay Rise

This follows the signing of the 2020 collective agreement with the Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ), National Union of Miners and allied workers (NUMAW) and United Mineworkers Unions of Zambia (UMUZ).
NUMAW president James Chansa, who spoke on behalf of other unions, said the negotiations were due to the many challenges in the sector.
Chansa said the unions will work towards ensuring adherence to agreed conditions and further urged workers to continue working hard.
Meanwhile, Kansanshi Mine PLC Human Resource Manager, Maimbo Silimi said the collective agreement includes a seven per cent increase in salaries and an adjustments to the funeral grant, among other conditions.
He said the mining firm has also introduced long service awards for employees reaching five, 10 and 15 years.
Silimi said Kansanshi Mine was cognizant of the importance of its workforce, hence the adjustments to their packages.
6 Comments
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Good news,let others emulate you.
kelly
supposing this mine negotiations don’t belong to China who we export and work for then good job
Indoshi palupe
Kuwayawayafye!
King
Good move ba kansashi but employ even new blood dont only old ones working for the mines…
SHIMINE
yes yes more junta natuma side chick
Curtis
I’m looking forward to a time when negotiators will be considering the value of the food basket which is currently at around k6,450.00 per month through out their bargaining process. In that case it should be 7℅ × basic pay + = y less mandatory deductions like p.a.y.e > k6,450.00.