Kasempa Man Murders Wife Over Suspected Cheating

A 34-year-old man of Kasempa District in North Western Province has allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife after suspecting her of having an affair with another man.
Kelvin Sengelechi allegedly murdered his wife identified as Semu Keliya for allegedly having an extra marital affair.
North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development said the scene was visited and it was established that an axe is suspected to have been used in the act.
Mr Namachila said body of the deceased has been deposited in Mukinge Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while Sengelechi is on the run.
A manhunt has been launched to bring the suspect to book, police say.
7 Comments
Gift
Sad story
Peace life
Please women keep marriage’s there is nothing in cheating it only brings problems to the innocent children. See what you have done now.
bakalalila
Too bad,but l know our officers will bring this criminal to book.
Kasonkama reuben
No matter how much you feel offended be calm. Killing is not a solution
Kasonkama reuben
Divorcing is the best solution when you fail to reason together unlike killing. Av u cin now were u are heading.
Elvis
Never u trust a woman c now girls a problem and being off in mind
Clement Chileshe
A Life for life