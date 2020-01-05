Kasempa Man Murders Wife Over Suspected Cheating

A 34-year-old man of Kasempa District in North Western Province has allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife after suspecting her of having an affair with another man.

Kelvin Sengelechi allegedly murdered his wife identified as Semu Keliya for allegedly having an extra marital affair.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development said the scene was visited and it was established that an axe is suspected to have been used in the act.

Mr Namachila said body of the deceased has been deposited in Mukinge Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while Sengelechi is on the run.

A manhunt has been launched to bring the suspect to book, police say.