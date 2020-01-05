Lafarge Hikes Cement Prices By 20%

Lafarge Cement Plc has increased prices of its Mphamvu and Supaset brands by 20 per cent, bringing a pocket each to almost K100.

The new prices came into effect last Friday and were attributed to increased electricity and fuel costs.

“We would like to inform the public and our esteemed customers that Lafarge Zambia plc has increased the cement price by an average of 20% to sustain business operations and provide quality cement. The decision to increase the price was a result of the current increase in the prices of fuel and electricity. Energy is a key expense for the company in both production and distribution of our products. This increase in fuel and electricity will lead to a 98% increase in the company’s electricity and fuel costs,” Lafarge stated.

It stated that the two costs formed a very significant portion of Lafarge’s overall production cost, hence the increase in prices.

“In addition, Lafarge Zambia has been working closely with the country’s power utility Zesco on load management. With increased load management, the company has not been able to produce at full capacity, with the implication being that Lafarge has to cover fixed costs with a lower volume level. The company has had a loss in efficiency, resulting in an increase in the cost of production. Lafarge Zambia has been operating in Zambia for 70 years now with a wide footprint of projects and distribution outlets. Lafarge employs more than 900 people both directly and indirectly and about 8,000 families benefit from activities related to the business. As the country’s leader in building materials and solutions, we remain committed to providing quality building materials at affordable prices to all Zambians,” Lafarge stated