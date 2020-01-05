Lafarge Hikes Cement Prices By 20%

Lafarge Cement Plc has increased prices of its Mphamvu and Supaset brands by 20 per cent, bringing a pocket each to almost K100.
The new prices came into effect last Friday and were attributed to increased electricity and fuel costs.
“We would like to inform the public and our esteemed customers that Lafarge Zambia plc has increased the cement price by an average of 20% to sustain business operations and provide quality cement. The decision to increase the price was a result of the current increase in the prices of fuel and electricity. Energy is a key expense for the company in both production and distribution of our products. This increase in fuel and electricity will lead to a 98% increase in the company’s electricity and fuel costs,” Lafarge stated.
It stated that the two costs formed a very significant portion of Lafarge’s overall production cost, hence the increase in prices.
“In addition, Lafarge Zambia has been working closely with the country’s power utility Zesco on load management. With increased load management, the company has not been able to produce at full capacity, with the implication being that Lafarge has to cover fixed costs with a lower volume level. The company has had a loss in efficiency, resulting in an increase in the cost of production. Lafarge Zambia has been operating in Zambia for 70 years now with a wide footprint of projects and distribution outlets. Lafarge employs more than 900 people both directly and indirectly and about 8,000 families benefit from activities related to the business. As the country’s leader in building materials and solutions, we remain committed to providing quality building materials at affordable prices to all Zambians,” Lafarge stated
Concerned
Only in Zambia can such happen.Mealie meal,loadsheding and now cement.
XXX3
aaaha 2020 yakababa under pf things are geting harder and harder whats wrong with this party? did it win genuinely or just rigged in 2016? its nolonger /pf\ but /PLP\ poor leadership party.
UMWAUME PABAUME
Ba pf mwafilwa ukuteka sure cement going at 100kwacha cawama mwacitafye resign than monawilekofye icalo batushila BA sata.
Curtis
It’s just barely a few days after the issue of Dangote’s poor quality of cement. Now what is the solution to cushion this increment of cement? That is the reason we are saying the only ultimate solution is to reduce the high cost of living but how is the big question that could be handled by the government who happen to be policy makers.
dance
Good move lafarge!! There is no company that can run on a loss. Pf is the causer of all this “fuck”
christopher fufu
Poor leaderdship in zambian for those who thought the have more money in their pocket they should help people are going to die of povert
Clement Chileshe
Lafarge Cement doesn’t pay Dividends to Shareholders for the past 6 years, why ?