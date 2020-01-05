US ‘Targeting’ 52 Iranian Sites if Tehran Attacks

President Trump has warned the US is “targeting” 52 Iranian sites and will strike “very fast and very hard” if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.
His comments followed the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in a drone strike.
Iran has vowed to avenge his killing.
Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that Iran “is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets” in response to the general’s death.
He said the US had identified 52 Iranian sites, some “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if Tehran strikes at the US.
The president said the 52 targets represented the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran for more than a year from late 1979, after they were seized at the US embassy in Tehran.
Shortly after Mr Trump’s tweets, the website of a US government agency appeared to have been hacked by a group calling itself “Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers”.
A message on the American Federal Depository Library Programme site read: “This is a message from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“We will not stop supporting our friends in the region: the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true Mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, [they] will always be supported by us.”
The web page contained a doctored image of President Trump, depicting him being hit in the face and bleeding at the mouth.
“This is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability!” , the hackers wrote.
(Source: BBC)
28 Comments
Winnipeg Nyirongo
KKKKKKKK, Okay!!!! From the look of things and the size of Iran, to me America is bigger than Iran and it cannot manage to fight against America. For those who are criticizing me, we can bet because America one of the World Super Powers and can win the War against Iran. Thanks!!!!
Andrew
Those who are saying Iran cannot fight the USA yes on its own it cannot but this time around Iran has backup from Russia,China,Turkey and North Korea just to mention this few.America also has Israel,India,Britain and France so it’s not about America and Iran its about the world super powers.
Jungle unchained
Open your eyes and see the true meaning of war,coz Iran is not alone.it have allies as america.
Edgar's diehard
Last days which the son of man said are these,,, Iran will be finished in a blink of an eye if they are playing with U.S.A
Maimbo
Stop being admirers of evil. Zambians! What do you have to gain if the US wins a war. Hollywood has brainwashed you. You are fans of American evil
Kay lee
This sounds terrifying cuz its not necesarrily about who is stronger or who will win,but its about the effects of such a fight to the whole world mostly economically.Iran has China and Russia on their side including other islamic states not forgeting North Korea.Also America has Israel ,Britain, and other Europeans allies so its not about winning or loosing…these are like a ways of restructuring the world to another form or style.It all has to begin with a war league like WW1, WW2 and maybe they want the big one WORLD WAR 3!
Bloough
Better peacefully resolve the differences before shading the blood of innocent souls
Jayson
#kay lee
i totally agree with you. It is not about who hits fastest and harder but creating world peace. Killing comes as a result of fear to be killed. You kill one, the other will also revenge to kill two or more.
CM
Kay Lee please stop talking about World War III you are scaring us.
Bashikulu Em2a
Do not judge a book by its cover.Mike Tyson was good in the ring as a pugilist,as days went by,what happened?Beaten and had to retire!Osayopa thupi!So,that small Iran is somehow deadly ka!
hanmsik vitek
USA will rip iran to shreds
MUNGONI SOGOLA WAJERE
Yu cnt jge the book by its cover! jst a small iran cnt fght america.Since america was born hd never hv a toughiest pres like trump to tell U all my fellow internet user.Which makes Iran ukuyumfwa its bcoz ov that 200 metric tonne nuclear they make .If U can realise and remember properly muhamdinijad woned america during Iraq war that!America said that Iran was supplying weapons to Iraq to fight America troops and for the same reason Iran was about to be targeted also.That’s when muhamidnjad told america that’s Iran have an automatic 200 metric tonne Nucrear ready for war and its second finger from the thump was on the trigger .After america head this he put this case on the table.So for america that hour has come and the hour is now that hi wait and C how Iran will be targeted .Just to rmnd U where is gadafi where i binladen and Saddam?Check this out
Adriano
Yayaya World War 3, We are jx waiting for the final straw, its clear that mobilisation has started. This War wl be deadly i tel you, its obvious that only abt a quarter of the earth population might survive this war.
If Scientists could invent deadly atomic bombs&missiles in the 1940s then what do we expect this time around?
lets pray that these super powers wl come to peace…as far as am concerned iran isnt a nation to underestimate, they wr busy testing deadly weapons worth to destroy a continent like africa in a fraction of a second what more of USA who destroyed japan 75years ago!
zambian man
iran just patner with zambia we are strong ka we have been thru alot of hardshps but we have made it to level 2020 so america nikantu ka’gono after lo its just a country cant be compared to Dr hunger
Domity Kafwamba
They both need to sit down and talk about the problem to come up with solutions.
Daniel Temwani Phiri
U.S.A should just go on its knees regardless of its ability to strike.
Kalampa
It’s a small country but very rich in terms of nuclear weapons.If one on one America won’t fight with Iran,already North Korea have abandoned agreement with Trump to test missiles.
Jungle unchained
Once upon a time,America once lost war to Vietnam.
Mpundu
It is easy to start a war but it is hard to stop.my fellow country men if take you back America invaded Iraq what is happening now more militants have born see in all the countries where America caused war in the name winning but non of the wars America has own see Libya, iraq sirya ,yemen and Afghanistan these countries have no weapons like Iran it is hard for America to beat Iran is country where that Prince of pasia that hel
Mpundu
It is easy to start a war but it is hard to stop.my fellow country men if take you back America invaded Iraq what is happening now more militants have born see in all the countries where America caused war in the name winning but non of the wars America has own see Libya, iraq sirya ,yemen and Afghanistan these countries have no weapons like Iran it is hard for America to beat Iran is country where that Prince of pasia that held the prayers of Daniel
Malcom X
Attacking the United states would be Iran’s biggest mistake. Hope this doesn’t escalate into a full fledged nuke war.
Professor
It’s time for Jesus to come. Someone is about to be given the whole authority by the enemy(Devil).
Yamustraight
According to USA’s report Iran is said be in possession of the most powerful ballistic missiles in the middle east, although America is bigger than Iran I believe it’s allies can not watch Iran being trampled and America’s allies too I sense ka wwiii last days events.
Ian Smith Fitzgerald
America has completely failed to eliminate all the fighting factions of the Muslim terrorist world , Boko Haram , ISIS, isil, Taliban, etc of whom constitute a fairly small population compared to the Iranian population, they also took 10 yrs to kill binladin , I think America is just intimidating
Godfrey
People love to watch a fight. As long as they are not involved
King cool
What a hell, this absurdity guy is saying, who is Trump first of all,, let him just quit his job , we need peace in our country,
Dem D
Zambia being one of the world’s super powers,let lungu go and be one of the leaders who are trying to de_escalate the tentions otherwise WWE or sorry WW3 is coming our way…
Mlase
I detest people who comment on such issues as though this is about a football match.Do they really know Wat a war involving nuclear powers is and the consequences especially on African states?It’s a pity that most of these people who comment supporting America or Iran have only heard gunshots from Rambo on their small TVs and they go like America is a nuclear power hey Iran will defend itself by hitting back..simasebela ayo??For the wise like us…We pray for reconciliation and peace.How can Americans assassinate an Iranian General and go bragging like that?And u are there supporting such acts?Sikupusa uko?