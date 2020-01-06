Chondwe Correctional Facility Increases Farming Hectarage

The Zambia Correctional Service on the Copperbelt Province has increased its farming hectarage to 261 hectares from 130 in the 2018/2019 farming season.

Regional Commander Davies Makayi disclosed this in Masaiti district when Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe visited Chondwe Correctional facility.

Makayi said the correctional facility was responding to government’s directive that men and women in uniform should also contribute to the nation’s food basket through the cultivation of various crops.

Makayi said Chondwe Correctional facility has this farming season cultivated 50 hectares of land where maize has been grown and expects a bumper harvest.

He said the correctional service command in the province is willing to fully venture into farming and grow a variety of crops but lack of capital and land has hindered the plans.

And Nundwe, who commended the service for increasing the hectarage of maize production, said he will ensure that land is secured for the service.

He said the correctional service should not always depend on support from the office of the Vice President and other stakeholders to feed inmates but become self sustainable by growing some maize.

Nundwe has since urged the correctional service in the province to increase production of maize and take advantage of the market in the DRC.

