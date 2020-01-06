Edgar Lungu Extols $190m Sunbird Bioenergy Africa In Luapula

President Edgar Lungu has described the USD $190 million Sunbird Bioenergy Africa project in Luapula’s Kawambwa District as one of the flagship agricultural projects aimed at lifting thousands of rural households out of poverty.

The president said this on his Facebook page on Sunday after touring the project that the investment will empower rural communities with sustainable jobs that bring about wealth and emancipation of rural Zambians.

He further disclosed that the project, located in Chitondo area of Chief Munkanta’s chiefdom, will require 700,000 metric tonnes of cassava to produce 120 million litres of fuel grade bio ethanol for the government blending programme and a further 36 megawatt of electricity.

“To produce the cassava, the company will require more than 200,000 local farmers to be linked to the company and over 600 direct jobs will be created for Zambians. This will change the economic lives of the people and bring industrialisation to rural areas,” President Lungu said.

