James Chungu Out On Bail

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has granted Chita Lodge director James Chungu a K20,000 cash bail.

On December 30, 2019, Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda detained Mr. Chungu, pending a ruling on the State’s application to revoke his police bond for allegedly interfering with a witness.

Mr. Chungu and former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lt. Gen Eric Chimese are charged with five counts of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.

During trial, a Zimbabwean builder, Tendai Joe Masaka testified that Mr. Chungu sent him K700 in August 2019 via Airtel money and advised him to flee the country because the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers wanted to arrest him since he had details of the house he built in Ibex Hill.

Following Masaka’s testimony, State deputy chief advocate Gamaliel Zimba applied that Chungu’s bond be revoked for allegedly interfering with a witness whom he purportedly gave K700 so that he can leave the country.

He said the State found it worrisome that Chungu asked the witness to leave the country, saying if not curtailed, there was a possibility of interference with State witnesses.

Mr. Zimba urged the court to consider exercising its discretion by way of canceling Chungu’s bond.

However, the defence through lead counsel Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, said the State’s application was misconceived and an abuse of authority.

He said Mr. Chungu has not conducted himself in a manner to warrant the state to cancel his bond as there was no evidence for the court to follow.

When the case came up for ruling before magistrate Chanda on December 30, one of the defence lawyers, Bwalya, applied for an adjournment because Lt. Gen Chimese was unwell and not before the court.

The magistrate, however, noted that there was nothing binding Mr. Chungu as there was no police bond or bail.

Magistrate Chanda then ordered that Mr. Chungu be remanded in custody until ruling is delivered on confirmation of the revocation of his police bond which she adjourned to January 14.

But after hearing Mr. Chungu’s lawyers on bail application in chambers, magistrate Chanda on Thursday granted him a K20,000 cash bail and ordered him to provide two working sureties who are bound in the like sum but in their own recognizance.

