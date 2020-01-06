K170,000 Being Spent On Construction Of Modern Toilets In Bwana Mkubwa

About K170,000 is being spent on the construction of modern toilets at Kansengu Market in Mushili Township, Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda has disclosed.

Dr. Chanda said the amount being used is part of the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

He said the market has not had a toilet for years and would have been closed following inspections by health inspectors.

“We have almost finished constructing new modern toilets at Kansengu market in Mushili township. They are being constructed using Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” he stated.

Dr. Chanda said the modern toilets are about to be painted and commissioned for use soon.

He said the construction is being done using a community-based model where labour is sourced among locals, with supervision from Council engineers

“Kansengu market has had no toilets, not even a pit latrine, for sometime and was earmarked for closure due to public health concerns,” Dr. Chanda said.

He added that the market was constructed as a ramshackle market in the early 1980’s and the facility has lacked basic infrastructure for years.

