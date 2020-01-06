Kambwili Denies PF Return Links

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has said he is not going back to the ruling Patriotic Front and has branded news about his pending return to the party as mere propaganda.

PF deputy national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba was quoted saying the party was in talks with Kambwili to negotiate his return.

“The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is concerned with the propaganda going round that Chishimba Kambwili is going back to the Patriotic Front, PF. The party would like to urge the members that the president is committed to the party and remains president of NDC, with no intentions of rejoining the PF. The whole story came as a shock to me as I have never even met Mr. Chikwanda since I left government. The only time I spoke to him was three months ago when he was hospitalised and I called to wish him a quick recovery,” Kambwili said in a statement issued by NDC spokesperson Saboi Imboela.

“The PF needs fundamental and radical change for it to be attractive or accepted again by the people. It’s not a matter of Chishimba Kambwili going back to PF that can make people like it. The people want food, jobs and other basic needs and the PF have failed to provide all those things. So my moving to PF cannot be a solution to the hunger and anger people have towards PF.”

He said his party was currently concentrating on the Chilubi parliamentary by-election.

“Besides, if I am going back to PF, why would we be serious mobilising the party like this? The police denied us a permit to hold our Chingola launch just about a week ago citing the festive period and that they do not have enough power. We have since reapplied for a permit for the Chingola launch. We wouldn’t be doing all this if we intended to go back to PF,” Kambwili said and urged the NDC membership countrywide “not to be swayed by such propaganda but to concentrate on mobilising the party”.