OPINION: The Current Political System Is Failing Zambia

Why are we scared of discussing President Edgar Lungu’s achievements in the face of probably the most devastating load shedding in the history of this nation?

For over 30 years, Zambia has only witnessed tangible investment in power generation under the leadership the PF government. Since 2014, the country has added close to 1,000MW to the grid and another 1,000MW is expected before the end of this year through the Kafue Gorge Lower and Solar Power Plants.

The PF inherited a generation capacity of 2,400MW but due to low water levels in dams, actual generation was below 1,900MW and by 2015, this time bomb exploded in our faces.

Most of the current power generation projects have mushroomed under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu. In essence, the much talked about Head of State in the negative, has silently reversed the national failures in the energy sector that the MMD in its 20 year rule created despite the much talked about K5 to a US Dollar exchange rate.

We fear to discuss this very truth because we know that voters may appreciate these programmes and use objectivity when they go to the polls. And this is how politics of deception is at the centre of Africa’s underdevelopment.

It does not make any development sense to invest in distorting the current regime’s achievements at the expense of sharing how one would improve on them to ensure continuity. The MMD, instead of improving on what UNIP had achieved, spent 20 years destroying the Kaunda legacy, selling all the state companies which sent 100s to the graves and thousands onto the streets.

And today, someone has invested heavily in convincing you that President Edgar Lungu is a failure and so if he wins, expect him to spend his tenure trying to prove his lies by destroying everything that President Edgar Lungu has achieved instead of improving on it.

This,unfortunately, is not the governance system we need. We are busy fighting ourselves at the expense of the much needed poverty reduction programmes that can only be attained when there is unity of purpose. Democracy, in this current state, can only achieve creating inefficient governments, disastrous power transitions and social chaos.

This failure to part an opponent on the back when it’s due is proof that our political system is not about competing for development but purely for political hegemony. As things stand, President Edgar Lungu can never do anything right in the eyes of the opposition because it would work against their political ambitions. But surely, politics should not be a self preservation tool but a vehicle for development.

Sata’s Patriotic Front showed us what opposition politics can achieve when it is issue based. He formed committees that played checks and balances role for the key Ministries. They served as ‘policy watch’ and formulated alternative policies to compete with the MMD Government. It was the same alternative policies which gained Sata the people’s trust because he explained them in clear and understandable terms.

Today, we don’t even know what the opposition could ever do for Zambia because they only exist to oppose everything government does. For instance, in the Health Sector, President Edgar Lungu has embarked on an ambitious transformation agenda that should overhaul the sector but the opposition is opposed to it, citing corruption.

The President has placed a very high premium on having a healthy and productive population to spur socio economic development. And for decades, Zambia’s health sector has remained heavily dependent on donor funding.

Being such a critical sector where slight fluctuations in funding could result in the loss of so many lives, it is not wise to be so dependent on a source of funding we have no control over. Imagine what would happen to all those on ART, TB and Malaria drugs if donors pulled out.

President Edgar Lungu’s Universal Health Coverage solution allows for access to high quality health services regardless of one’s economic status. The President has adopted the most reliable and sustainable health financing model.

What sustainable alternative health financing model is the opposition proposing or what enhancements has it added? Nothing. All we hear about are unsubstantiated corruption allegations in the sector.

Regime change, based on unsubstantiated corruption allegations, can’t bring sustainable economic development. It simply proves our call for an urgent need for a new governance system that must prioritise development and promote unity of purpose. While we politick, Rwanda is developing. What is the difference between China and India, probably democracy.

©Zambia Reports 2020.