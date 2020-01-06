Stanchart Loses Again In Constructive Dismissal, Harassment And Abuse Case

An attempt by Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc to lodge an appeal against the Court of Appeal judgment that awarded costs to former Head of Legal and Compliance and Board Secretary Ms. Celine Meena Nair has fallen off.

The bank had appealed to the Supreme Court on New Year’s Eve but Judge Roydah Kaoma dismissed their application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court and awarded costs to the Respondent, Ms. Nair.

This was in a matter where Ms. Nair took the bank on for abuse and harassment in the workplace orchestrated by the Managing Director Andrew Okai, resulting in her walking out of employment.

The Industrial Relations Court and Court of Appeal respectively found that her former Employer had breached the contract of employment through its actions and in particular failing to investigate her complaint and breaching the trust between employee and employer.

The Courts also found that there had been a series of acts of abuse and disrespect such as having a Board Room door slammed on her repeatedly to inflict pain on her while she was pregnant and suffering from an infected tooth.

The Court of Appeal has previously denied the bank leave to appeal to the Supreme Court as the grounds lacked merit and the bank then attempted to get leave from a single Judge of the Supreme Court who denied them such leave.

The bank has since made a partial payment of K6m to Ms. Nair out of the ordered amount but is still dragging the matter five years down the line by disputing that the complainant, Ms. Nair, was entitled to a car allowance or car under her conditions of service.

The bank is represented by Nchito and Nchito while Ms. Nair is represented by Kalokoni and Company and M. Z. Mwandenga and Co.

