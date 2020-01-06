ZESCO To Lodge Official Complaint To The IBA Against Prime TV – ZESCO MD

Last year, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) suspended independent TV station Prime TV for ‘exhibiting unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.
Last week, it was at it again with a fake documentary that was doctored to pour ridicule on the Edgar Lungu led PF government. Prime TV documentary showed Mr. Mundende heaping blame on Government Ministry officials and disputing the effects of climate change.
But in the studio, at Hot Fm this morning, the ZESCO MD has expressed deep displeasure at the conduct of Prime TV that had decided to cut various clips to produce a sensational but fake documentary.
LK
No Freedom of the press. If they showed a video then it’s okay
Leonard
Get out, foolish
Leonard
Get out, foolish, stupid
Angoni
Close that station permanently IBA
Lungu
Why close the station when he actually said those words? Kupusa bati
MOTHER OF FAKE NEWS
Uwakalema takaleka learn from from CBC, CITY and even Radio Phoenix FM on how they report on politics you can’t even tell if they have PF or UPND workers, now as for you ba PRIME TV you cover too much opinions some times I even wonder are these professional journalist or it’s just a part time job or maybe they’re students from a certain political party.
Frank Chombela
I have watched the video clip. Victor Mundende said the words the Prime tv report was based on. Not all truths are palatable.
Joseph Kuluneta
Prime TV must employ qualified journalists from the very top to the newsroom. This is a serious profession mwebantu
Zax
should learn to to tell people that there’s climate change
Gig
Prime TV is HH and upnd radio station that is the reason why Tonga is never left out. Always stupid comments against the of and and its party. It is one of TV station the scares investors to come to Zambia. Even HH himself doesn’t talk good things about Zambia to the out side the world then how can we have good investors in the country even our brothers and sisters who are working in foreign countries who are Zambians get scared to come to there mother country for a holiday thinking there is war in our country .be cause of the way they conduct the prime TV there broadcasting. They screen only bad things . this TV station is a let down . if I happen to be the president this will be the time to close prime Tv
Sydney
it’s like prime TV is owned or sponsored by the opposition. I don’t trust their reporting.
phiri l
Comment surprise that prime T.v. are still disputing the effects of climate change, what about the ceremony Koumboka which has failed to take it place because of water levels, is it because of the Government No, Some thing is add up with prime T .V.
Given
don’t be misleading people please
Lungu
Too late the hero
IBA is the reason I stopped watching local TV and listen to local radio. Too much political interference by IBA.
Chipushi Mukulu
Was that video clip showing prime TV reporters or Mudende? Tayali has admitted that Mundende was drunk. Things are just not on your side guys
muntungwa
Chipushi Mukulu you are very right. I only listen to and watch BBC.
Jungle unchained
But the video shows the Man utterlying the words people encountered,so if IBA was meant for perpetual use.then it’s useless abolish it, moreover the Man in question it is said that was drunk so he deserves apernalty
Thb black hawk
Kuomboka not taking place is a failure by the pf regime.SOME POLITICIANS!AWE SURE
Muka
But that was Victor speaking
Mukosa Liteta
It can only be fake if you didn’t say what is in the clip. In journalism one gets the main point as headline.
DID YOU OR DIDN’T YOU SAY WHAT IS IN THE? ARE SAYING THAT THE CLIP IS FAKE?
Are you another trump?
Curtis
The solution is not to close Prime TV station of at all if one feels I’ll reputation, but to deal with the reporter. Journalism has ethics that need to be followed. We like the station because it covers a lot of incidents in time and is one of the most interesting to watch in terms of news broadcasting.
Bombshell
What is Mundende complaining about? Where those words put in his mouth by the reporter.or they were not his words?or is he saying it is wrong to edit the clip & choose some words to broadcast.or is he saying it’s totally fake needs? I say so bcoze I heard him saying “with or without authority I will float.ill put my job on the chopping board” unless someone else said those words, then I will question prime TV’s reporting
Poor Reporting
All your questions arise because of poor reporting. Whoever wrote this story should have answered these questions
Bi
Let them sue each other Prime and Failsco. Don’t run to IBA. You are trying to preempt the matter so that you, Failsco, can appear innocent!
Is the clip fake? Did such a meeting take place? Where? Who organised the meeting/tour? Who was invited to the meeting/tour? Was Prime Tv invited by Failsco Lunda Lunda?
Did Mundende(jail) utter thosr words?
Was the clip doctored?
Did any else record the scenario?
Prime is more reasonable than balya bambi!
Leave prime alone!
In any case, it’s only in Zambia and her siamese twin…Zim where climate change has wrecked havoc on the electricity suppky system causing abnormal incremets!
Because of climate change the tariffs have been increased! Shame!
Nico
Prime TV has a big issue their don’t know how to filter information and its ma government this and that one sided reports
Razor
The zesco MD is trying desperately to save his job and not go the kasolo way. He actually uttered those words but didn’t think it will reach such a wide audience or have such an impact as the opposition using them to their advantage. Now that he has seen that he blundered he quickly let’s out a statement to say they doctored the clip and in addition quickly decides to report them to IBA so that he can tell show the powers that be that its them who made a mistake and trying to make himself look innocent.
Poor Reporting
How did they doctor the clip? What did he actually say and what did the doctored clip say?
Poor Reporting
Zambia is full of poor reporting. Even ZR are not telling us what the MD refuted and how he refuited it. They are just saying But in the studio, at Hot Fm this morning, the ZESCO MD has expressed deep displeasure at the conduct of Prime TV that had decided to cut various clips to produce a sensational but fake documentary. That doesnt show what the facts were. How was this a fake documentary and how did the ZESCO MD prove the falseity.
sill
Comment
my question is why the Chinese language in that office please you people
Mwalule
Prime TV will never report good things done by ECL led government. I don’t what he has done to them.What ever he does is bad ,what kind of media is prime TV? Even when you are sponsored, learn to be professional please for the sake of peace and harmony
Chief mumbo
Why closing a well done prime tv show because you know that the election is near kkk
Don’t steal mwibala 🙏.