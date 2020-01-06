ZESCO To Lodge Official Complaint To The IBA Against Prime TV – ZESCO MD

Last year, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) suspended independent TV station Prime TV for ‘exhibiting unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.

Last week, it was at it again with a fake documentary that was doctored to pour ridicule on the Edgar Lungu led PF government. Prime TV documentary showed Mr. Mundende heaping blame on Government Ministry officials and disputing the effects of climate change.

But in the studio, at Hot Fm this morning, the ZESCO MD has expressed deep displeasure at the conduct of Prime TV that had decided to cut various clips to produce a sensational but fake documentary.

