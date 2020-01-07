Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu has paid tribute to members of the community and business owners in Malambo who have supplemented government’s efforts in assisting the people affected by floods.
Mr Zulu, who is also Malambo MP, said over 290 and 60 households have been affected by floods in Malambo and Lumezi districts respectively.
In his update on the floods, Mr Zulu said he was grateful that all the affected families received timely aid from the government and that no fatalities have been recorded so far.
“Rains have continued falling and we continue to be on high alert to respond to any eventualities. Communities in flood prone areas are being sensitized to relocate to safer areas. We extend our thanks to various
members of the community and business owners for the great help they continue to render,” he said.
Mr Zulu also appealed to those entrusted with the responsibility of compiling the list of the affected people to do the right thing.
He appealed to the victims to ensure they pay attention to hygiene to avoid water borne diseases, adding this was the reason why the government was even supplying chlorine to the affected families.
On Friday, Mr Zulu and Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha toured some flooded areas to check what is obtaining on the ground.
And on Saturday, minister in the office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri and Mr Zulu, the area member parliament, delivered food, blankets and other essentials to Nsefu ward which has been cut-off after the
Masumba/Nsefu road was washed away.
