Lusaka Downpour Claims Life!

An unidentified man has drowned in a drainage which is a few metres deep outside Lusaka’s Lumumba Bus Station after he allegedly walked over an uncovered drainage unknowingly.

The drainage was full of water due to heavy rains experienced in the City yesterday.

A colleague who was with the deceased tried to rescue his friend but he failed.

A combined team of Lusaka City Council, Fire Brigade and Police Officers have been on the scene to retrieve the man since morning.

©Zambia Reports 2020.