LuSE Fires IT Manager, 3 Others

The Lusaka Stock Exchange has dismissed four employees, among them IT manager Sydney Mumba and Head of Business Development Phil Daka, at a time when the stock exchange is dealing with the first Initial Public Offering (IPO) after a six-year drought.

Others are Head of Central Securities Depository Christopher Nyirongo and Human Resource officer Bester Silukaye.

The four were handed their dismissal letters on December 20, 2019 for what sources reveal was their objective criticism of some wrong decisions.

All the dismissed employees have had no disciplinary issues to their name, it has been learnt, and their dismissals came as a huge shock at a time ZAFFICO is getting on the market with the first IPO in six years.

The most shocking is the firing of the IT manager who was overseeing the Automated Trading System and the manager who handled the database with no performance or disciplinary issues.

So far last week, information on listed companies is not showing on the Lusaka Stock Exchange website and there hasn’t been any explanation from the LuSE about this hiccup.

LuSE has been riddled with scandal after scandal in recent years, among them the hiring of an unregistered individual as chief financial officer and a legal counsel who has not served the required number of years at the bar to qualify for the position as stipulated.

LuSE is an institution that handles people’s investments through stocks in different listed companies, therefore, its corporate governance is expected to be unmatched.

