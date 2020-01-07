NATURAL HEALTH: The Healing Properties Of The Guava Plant

By Angela Machona.

The Guava plant (fruit and leaves) has extraordinary benefits for your health and appearance. It is rich in fiber, potassium and vitamins. Here are 5 reasons why you should start using it.

1. For cholesterol levels: Regularly drinking tea infused with guava leaves can help you regulate your cholesterol. The consumption of guava leaves will increase your metabolism which can promote the process of weight loss.

2. For Gums: If you have painful, inflamed or bleeding gums when brush your teeth and cannot find relief, guava leaves can be naturally be used. Chewing the leaves soothes the gums and relieves pain. Guava leaves are also effective for mouth sores.

3. For Diabetes and Hypertension: Regular consumption of guava leaf tea (once a day) may allow you to lower your blood sugar naturally. Regular intake of the guava fruit is very beneficial to people with hypertension. A medium sized guava provides you with 20% of the recommended daily value of potassium. People who consume more potassium have lower blood pressure than those who don’t. In addition, guava contains 3 times more vitamin C than an orange.

4. For Acne: It is a natural way to clear your face of blackheads and pimples. It acts as a face scrub and exfoliant. Crush some leaves, add a bit of water and apply on your face as a scrub twice a day for best results.

5. Stimulate hair growth: If you are one of the many people who suffer from hair loss, guava leaves can prevent hair loss. Just boil the leaves and cool the water to room temperature. Use the water to gently massage your sculp.

I will be back on Thursday to look at the health benefits of the leaves of impwa also known as garden egg plant. Remember to like our page to follow articles on a healthy lifestyle.

Source: HearbalSense

