Nigeria On ‘Red Alert’ Over US Killing Of Soleimani

Nigerian police have been placed on “red alert” after the US killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump. He spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East and was regarded as a terrorist by the US.
The police did not give reasons for the red alert, but the privately owned Punch newspaper suggests that it comes amid fears that a pro-Iranian Shia group might stage protests.
Phillip Smyth, who is based at The Washington Institute and studies Shia Islamist militarism, said Iran might decide to hit the US in Africa.
“If Iran ever needed to return to the old school forms of international terrorism it’s highly likely that they would look for low hanging fruit, where there are softer easier targets and they could also very very easily attack their enemies in areas that might not have the same levels of security,” he told BBC Newsday.
Source: BBC
3 Comments
Mpundu
Attacking Iran is attacking all shia Muslims that’s the beginning of world 3
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Okay, attacking Iran is like attacking all Islamic Countries all over the World. We will see the results as the time goes by. But from the look of things, Iran is too small to fight against America even if it can be helped by Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Yemen, Iraq, Algeria and other Islamic Countries in the World. Thanks
ok
so Trump after been impeached has found a way to get American people’s attention from impeachment to fearing of been attacked by Iran
#chimambala