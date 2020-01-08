21,500 Healthcare Workers Recruited Towards The 30,000 Target By 2021

Over 21,500 health workers have been recruited against a target of 30,000 by 2021 Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Speaking in a speech read on his behalf during the launch of the Hepatitis B Vaccination for Healthcare Workers in Kalulushi by Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama, Dr. Chilufya said Government attaches great importance to human resource.

He stated that the recruitment of health workers is aimed at improving staffing levels in health institutions across the country.

Dr. Chilufya further indicated that the launch of the Hepatitis B Vaccination for Healthcare Workers clearly shows how much government values health personnel.

He said the Hepatitis B Vaccination for Healthcare Workers is aimed at ensuring health personnel because they are at most risk of contracting diseases.

Dr. Chilufya said it remains the desire of Government to ensure healthcare workers diagnosed with Hepatitis are immediately put on treatment.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), a joint partner in implementing the project said healthcare workers are the most at risk of contracting diseases.

CIDRZ Chief Scientific Officer Roma Chilengi said the organization will continue to partner with Government in offering services such as Hepatitis B Vaccination.

Dr. Chilengi said Kalulushi is being used a pilot district before moving to other parts of the country.

