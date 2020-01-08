Chingola residents this morning rioted and looted merchandise from shops they broke into belonging to people they suspect to be behind a spate of ritual killings in the mining town.
According to the residents, Kawemfu is suspected to be behind killings recorded in the past weeks.
Two of Kawemfu’s shops, together with that of his wife’s shop and brother have so far been looted.
The police led by Chingola Police officer in-charge inspector Miselo fired teargas to disperse the rioting residents but they did not yield.
After reinforcement from Kamfisa Mobile Police, the residents retreated but gathered again within minutes and started throwing stones at the police.
Police fought back by firing teargas to their houses and followed them there.
By 12:00 hours, police were still fighting battles with the rioting residents.
Copperbelt deputy Police Commissioner Wamuyima Wamuyima could not give full details as the riots were still on by 12:15 hours.
Police have arrested some rioters whose number is unknown and are keeping vigil of the situation as the riots continued by 12:30 hours.
Chingola town has experienced brutal killins associated with rituals, with the recent one happening on December 30, 2019 in which six members of the same family were attacked and hacked with Machetes, leaving one person dead.
One Response to “Chiwempala Residents Riot Over Killings”
chiwempala
twachula ama ritual killer’s bafula the police are not doing there job.
H.E,plz BOMA ILANGANEPO!!