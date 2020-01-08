Chiwempala Residents Riot Over Killings

Chingola residents this morning rioted and looted merchandise from shops they broke into belonging to people they suspect to be behind a spate of ritual killings in the mining town.

Police have had a tough time dispersing the residents that seem resolved to protest the recent killings.

One of the shops the residents have looted and brought down belongs to a Chingola businessman only known as “Kawemfu”. According to the residents, Kawemfu is suspected to be behind killings recorded in the past weeks. Two of Kawemfu’s shops, together with that of his wife’s shop and brother have so far been looted.