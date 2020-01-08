From Football House!

FAZ has shortlisted 12 candidates for Chipolopolo job. Interviews begin today. Kalusha Bwalya was invited to be on the panel of interviewers but he declined.
1. Jose Battemar Oliveira [Portugal]
2. Zlatko Krmpotic [Croatia]
3. Giovanni Solimas [Italy]
4. Piette de Jongh [Holland]
5. Ivan Jacky Minnaert [Belgium]
6. Aleksandr Jankovic [Serbia]
7. Aljosa Assinovic [Croatia]
8. Milutin Sredojevic [Serbia]
9. Kostadin Papic [Serbia]
10. Abel Xavier [Portugal]
11. Dylan Kerr [Britain]
12. Zlatko Kranjear [Croatia].
DAVIES MULENGA
After a careful scrutiny of the CVs of the shortlisted, current trends in football as well as our current situation ALJOSA ASSANOVIC is the best for Zambia.