Govt Considers Army Deployment In Chingola To End Killings

Government will be left with no option but to deploy Zambia Army officers to protect the lives of citizens following recent hackings in Chingola, Member of Parliament Mathew Nkhuwa has warned.

Nkhuwa has expressed shock at the rate of crime in Chingola, further disclosing that police officers have been deployed to intensify patrols.

This follows heightened criminal activities in the district which has left a family of six with cuts and one losing her life.

Nkhuwa, who is also Energy Minister, said an investigation has been launched to understand the motivation behind recent hackings.

He said police have since intensified their patrols and that he will lobby for the Zambia Army to be deployed in Chingola to beef up security.

Nkhuwa has since assured residents in Chingola that police are on high alert to bring to book all those engaging in criminality.

He has urged the residents to remain calm.

Chingola District has in the recent past witnessed unpleasant hackings, leaving at least one person dead.

©Zambia Reports 2020.