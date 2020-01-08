President Lungu To Visit Flood Victims

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected to tour Mambwe District which has been hit by floods.

Over 290 households have been displaced by floods in Mambwe District while over 60 families have been affected by floods in Lumezi District.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu told journalists in Chipata this morning that the President is expected to check on the damage caused by the floods and look at the interventions that have been taken to mitigate the effects of the floods.

“We will be visited by the President of the Republic of Zambia tomorrow, Thursday, so that he can come and see the damage that has been caused by the floods, the outcome of the interventions that he instructed to be taken and to offer further support to the families and victims affected by the floods,” Mr. Zulu.

President Lungu is on a four day retreat in Eastern Province.

And Mr. Zulu said government had been able to intervene and provided assistance to flood victims in time. The Provincial Minister who is also Malambo MP said 555 pit latrines

have been flooded in Mambwe district.

He said government had continued providing food, tents, chlorine and other essentials to the flood victims.

“The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is on the ground and we are on high alert to see to it that we respond rapidly to any threat to any life or any threat to property that may be occasioned. Those that are in flood prone areas but have not yet been affected by the floods we have advised and we continue advising them that perhaps they may move to higher grounds until we are out of danger,” he said.

Mr. Zulu who was in the company of Eastern Province permanent secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila gave an update on a number of developmental projects in the province.

