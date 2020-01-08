Search For The Body Of A Lusaka Man Who Drowned Abandoned

By Logic Lukwanda

The Lusaka City Council has abandoned the search for a body of a man who drowned after he was swept away by water in a drainage system in the central business district on Monday evening.

The body of a male adult has not been recovered and council officers have pulled out of the search as they could not locate it yesterday.

Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba told Phoenix News that the rescue team will not mobilize for another search because it is now doubtful if the man drowned and died because his body was not discovered along the stretch that was searched.

Mr. Sichimba said the council is now relying on the media and the general public to confirm the person’s death by locating the funeral house if he is indeed dead and also reveal his location if he survived.

