Stone Thrower, Madrine Numwa, Pleads Not Guilty

An MTN employee who maimed a child for “trespassing” her yard has denied the charge in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court.
Police in Ndola arrested 40-year-old Madrine Numwa who badly assaulted a four-year-old boy.
When the matter came up on Tuesday before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, Numwa, an employee of MTN in Ndola, said she understood the charge but denied committing it.
And her lawyer Douglas Mupeta applied for bail pending trial. He told the court that his client was of established residence and with credible sureties.
But the State objected to the application because Numwa and the complainant were neighbours, as such evidence maybe interfered with.
Mupeta said the offence Numwa committed was bailable and it was also her constitutional right to apply for bail.
“Your honour, my client is old enough to take any advice from court and on proven evidence, the prosecution have every right to complain that she is interfering with witnesses,” Mupeta said.
Magistrate Chitabo reserved ruling and adjourned the matter to January 22 this year as date for continued trial.
On January 1, this year, Caroline Mumba, 35, reported on behalf of her four-year-old son that he was assaulted by Numwa using a stone.
The incident happened in Ndeke area when the child was playing outside the house with his friends while lighting fireworks.
It is alleged that Numwa wanted to disperse the children and threw a stone at them.
The stone then hit the victim on his forehead, leaving the child with a deep cut. The child is currently under observation and receiving treatment.
6 Comments
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Okay, very sad development!!!! But let Madrine Numwa pay the four years old boy for defacing his forehead since it was just an accident that the stone hitted the boy. But next time she should be very careful when throwing something in order to disperse the playing Children in her yard. Thanks!!!!
Curtis
This is why it is said that think first of the consequences before you act.Minors in their early stages ought to be taught not to be harassed,she is equally a parent who is obliged to exercise reasonable care on minors. In fact cases of that nature may not be assault but unlawful wounding depending on the extent of the injury.Any let justice prevail.
Akapenya-Mushi
Next time she wil throw a knife or gunspreë!you even wondere if she is a mother? Why living with people/Nebaz if you can not Coexist with others? And where are your children? Do they not play at Pipo s yard
King cool
Lack of parental controls and care, Ladies please let not your heart control you, but instead use your brain to think. If you are a good person who associate with your neighbors, why did they reported you to police? I think you must be a problem with your neighbors.
kasonkomona
Geographical says when you are throwing stones or any dangerous object mind the way you are doing it because there are other important Living things around you.let her be behind the bars now.the writer at first said a 40 year,but second wrote 35 years.so which one is the real one?
Ken Sex Legendary
This lady must be a problem. Truly how come she has been taken to court if at all she is in good stance with her neighbours. I wonder! If at all she has been a good neighbor the two parties would have just sat down and iron out the issue amicably… This “girl” has been found on the wrong side of the law. Instead of using her energy for sexual encounters in a Lodge she mis applies it to fire projectiles at an innocent young boy…