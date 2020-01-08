Stone Thrower, Madrine Numwa, Pleads Not Guilty

An MTN employee who maimed a child for “trespassing” her yard has denied the charge in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court.

Police in Ndola arrested 40-year-old Madrine Numwa who badly assaulted a four-year-old boy.

When the matter came up on Tuesday before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, Numwa, an employee of MTN in Ndola, said she understood the charge but denied committing it.

And her lawyer Douglas Mupeta applied for bail pending trial. He told the court that his client was of established residence and with credible sureties.

But the State objected to the application because Numwa and the complainant were neighbours, as such evidence maybe interfered with.

Mupeta said the offence Numwa committed was bailable and it was also her constitutional right to apply for bail.

“Your honour, my client is old enough to take any advice from court and on proven evidence, the prosecution have every right to complain that she is interfering with witnesses,” Mupeta said.

Magistrate Chitabo reserved ruling and adjourned the matter to January 22 this year as date for continued trial.

On January 1, this year, Caroline Mumba, 35, reported on behalf of her four-year-old son that he was assaulted by Numwa using a stone.

The incident happened in Ndeke area when the child was playing outside the house with his friends while lighting fireworks.

It is alleged that Numwa wanted to disperse the children and threw a stone at them.

The stone then hit the victim on his forehead, leaving the child with a deep cut. The child is currently under observation and receiving treatment.

