Woman In Chingola Dumps Her Baby!

Police in Chingola are holding a 24-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her 11-month-old baby.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga, who confirmed the development, has identified the woman as Elizabeth Chibuye of Mimbula Kasompe Extension.

Katanga has disclosed that the baby was found by a passerby along Libonji road near Kasompe.

She said the baby was later taken to Nchanga North hospital where its condition is said to be stable.

