Zambian Dies On The Bus In Botswana

A 63-year-old Zambian man has died on a bus near Pandamatenga in Botswana.

According to information made available to the Zambian Mission in Botswana, Evans Mwala was travelling from Gaborone and is believed to have been bound for Livingstone in Zambia.

He is said to have complained of chest pains before the bus left Francistown on January 5, 2020.

“As the bus proceeded with the journey, the deceased requested to move to a space near the bus entrance/exit point where he was found lifeless when other passengers wanted to disembark at Pandamatenga – 300 Km north-west of Francistown,” First Secretary Press at the Zambian Mission in Gaborone Seth Kasabo Kalusa stated.

He was then rushed to a local clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A report was made to the Botswana Police Service over the matter.

The body of the deceased was deposited at Kasane Primary Hospital awaiting postmortem.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Mr. Mwansa Kapeya said the Mission received the news of Mr. Mwala’s death with sadness.

Mr. Kapeya said Mr. Mwala’s death comes at a time when the Zambian community in Botswana was still mourning another Zambian man who died in a tragic road accident.

Mr. Mwala’s next of kin has been informed of his passing.

