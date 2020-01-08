Zambian Woman Stranded In Peru

A 35-year-old Zambian woman is stranded in Lima, Peru where she was lured for better opportunities in 2015.

Nasishemo Mwango, who is currently not in good health and is jobless in the Peruvian capital disclosed her ordeal to the Zambian mission in Brazil.

“I came to Peru after being invited by a male acquaintance to sample tourism in Lima. He later abandoned me and has not been seen to this day. I then started doing little jobs to survive and I later got sick,” said Mwango, according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian mission in Brazil, Grace Makowane.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil with extra-accreditation to Peru Dr. Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba bemoaned the plight of the Zambian woman and warned others not to fall prey to such schemes of human trafficking.

The Ambassador said diplomats at the Zambian Embassy in Brasilia have pledged to buy an air ticket for Mwango to fly back to Zambia.

The Peruvian government, through its mission in Brasilia, informed the Zambian Embassy in Brazil of the plight of Mwango when she was hospitalized in Lima, in an effort to establish contact with her.

