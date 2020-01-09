UNZA Bemoans UNZALARU’s Language

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Management has bemoaned the actions and strong language used by the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) leaders to demand payment of their December salaries.

UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila stated that the position taken by UNZALARU does not, in any way, represent the position of the Management and the University community.

“In as much as UNZA promotes academic freedom and freedom of expression amongst its staff members, it encourages and upholds civility as a mechanism through which conflicts are resolved,” Mwandila said.

He has reiterated that UNZA is a non-partisan public institution which upholds and embraces a culture of dialogue in resolving issues.

Wamundila has since advised and reminded all members of staff at the institution that UNZA is a community of intellectuals, hence the need to observe the highest levels of decorum when resolving conflict.

Wamundila has however assured all key stakeholders that UNZA attaches great importance to the promotion of a peaceful and conflict free learning environment in the execution of its key mandate of teaching, research and community service.

Addressing staff on Monday after a protest over delayed salaries, UNZALARU general secretary Dr. Kelvin Mambwe said only “idiots” would vote for the ruling Patriotic Front.

©Eagle One Zambia 2020.