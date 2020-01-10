JK Implicated In Bogus Land Deal

Musicians Jordan Katembula, aka JK, and Wilson Lungu popularly known as Wile, have been implicated in a dubious land sale deal worth K300,000 in Lusaka.

This was revealed in court on Thursday when musician, Rexious Chomba, 32, said JK and Wile were part of the fake land sale deal in which Ministry of Lands employee Mwiza Phiri is charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

The allegations are that between January 9, 2019 and March 3, 2019, in Lusaka, Phiri, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud, obtained K300,000 from Henry Mambwe by falsely pretending that he had a plot for sale when in fact not.

The court heard that K300,000 was entrusted to Mambwe to buy land for South African businessman Khangele Matutu who already owns some properties in Zambia.

When testifying in the case, Chomba said JK and Wile facilitated the sale of a 60×40 plot in Chudleigh.

Chomba narrated that in January 2019, he was with Khangele, his boss, who informed him that he had received a call from Katembula who told him that he had a plot for sale.

Chomba said a meeting was then arranged between his boss and Katembula and they met the same day in Jesmondine in Lusaka.

He said upon meeting them, he and his boss were taken to Chudleigh to view the plot.

“I was with my boss while Katembula was with Wile. My boss said the area was where he wanted to have a plot. He asked him how much and Katembula valued it at K300,000,” he said.

He said another meeting was set for the evening to discuss the payments and that JK then indicated that he would be accompanied by someone from the Ministry of Lands to help with paperwork.

Chomba said later in the evening around 20:00 hours, they met JK and Phiri at Radisson Blu Hotel where Khangele was asked to pay K60,000 for the paperwork.

“That is all I know about the case,” he told the court.

In cross examination, Phiri asked why he was arrested alone and not together with JK.

But Chomba said he did not know about the reason why JK was not arrested.

Trial continues on February 13.

