Kalikiliki Stream Needs Urgent Re-engineering – Town Clerk

The Lusaka City Council has noted an urgent need to address flooding caused to houses built along the Kalikiliki stream.

Speaking on the site tour of affected residential areas, Lusaka Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa, says Kalikiliki stream needs urgent re-engineering to avert the flooding of houses along the stream and Salama Park.

Mr Mwansa said human activities, especially illegal constructions along the stream, have contributed to the floodings being experienced in the area.

Mr. Mwansa said some structures along the corridor of the stream will have to be demolished with immediate effect to pave way for the re-engineering.

The team comprised of Munali Member of Parliament, Nkandu Luo, Lusaka Provincial Administration officials, Road Development Agency officials and community leaders.

Last evening, the Lusaka City Council emergency team responded to flash floods experienced in the eastern part of the city following a report from affected residents.

Attached image shows Lusaka City Council Director of Engineering Services Bright Banda inspecting one of the affected houses in Kaunda Square last night.

