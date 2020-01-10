Moving Coffin, A Ritual Practice, Attacks 55 Year Old Woman In Kalumbila District

A 55 year old woman in Kalumbila District of North Western Province is nursing serious injuries after being assaulted by a “moving coffin”, a ritual practice.

There was commotion in the district after the alleged “moving coffin” through pall bearers targeted the 55 year old woman who was hit several times.

In this practice, it is alleged that the 55 year old woman who has been identified as Jane Kapezhi is suspected to be behind the death of a 27 year old man Deke Chiwala who died after a long illness.

The victim is said to have sustained a painful neck and general body pains after being attacked by the alleged ‘moving coffin’ and is admitted to Lumwana General Hospital.

Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota has confirmed the incident in an interview.

Kalota said police moved in and retrieved the coffin took it to Lumwana General Hospital Mortuary.

