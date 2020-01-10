Moving Coffin, A Ritual Practice, Attacks 55 Year Old Woman In Kalumbila District

A 55 year old woman in Kalumbila District of North Western Province is nursing serious injuries after being assaulted by a “moving coffin”, a ritual practice.
There was commotion in the district after the alleged “moving coffin” through pall bearers targeted the 55 year old woman who was hit several times.
In this practice, it is alleged that the 55 year old woman who has been identified as Jane Kapezhi is suspected to be behind the death of a 27 year old man Deke Chiwala who died after a long illness.
The victim is said to have sustained a painful neck and general body pains after being attacked by the alleged ‘moving coffin’ and is admitted to Lumwana General Hospital.
Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota has confirmed the incident in an interview.
Kalota said police moved in and retrieved the coffin took it to Lumwana General Hospital Mortuary.
10 Comments
XX3
eeeyy! nadabwa iyi niyipondo real nigerian MOVIE
magical minds
This happens every time in rural areas we seen it before
bakalalila
In bemba we call lcitaleme.l have seen this several times in mansa.
Maawe!!
Tulatebula mbotusyanga.
Chrisman RKO
Great news
Nyalu
Comment suzgo ilo, manyani chiuta Sono.
Kenneth
Wat u do now it will reflect on you one day here it is now
Island phiri
Grt 📰 news
Sky
Great news, muleke….
brain teaser
mmmmmmm devil is at work