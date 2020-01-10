  1. Home
Moving Coffin, A Ritual Practice, Attacks 55 Year Old Woman In Kalumbila District

A 55 year old woman in Kalumbila District of North Western Province is nursing serious injuries after being assaulted by a “moving coffin”, a ritual practice.

There was commotion in the district after the alleged “moving coffin” through pall bearers targeted the 55 year old woman who was hit several times.

In this practice, it is alleged that the 55 year old woman who has been identified as Jane Kapezhi is suspected to be behind the death of a 27 year old man Deke Chiwala who died after a long illness.

The victim is said to have sustained a painful neck and general body pains after being attacked by the alleged ‘moving coffin’ and is admitted to Lumwana General Hospital.

Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota has confirmed the incident in an interview.

Kalota said police moved in and retrieved the coffin took it to Lumwana General Hospital Mortuary.

©Zambia Reports 2020.

10 Comments

  1. XX3

    eeeyy! nadabwa iyi niyipondo real nigerian MOVIE

    Reply

  2. magical minds

    This happens every time in rural areas we seen it before

    Reply

  3. bakalalila

    In bemba we call lcitaleme.l have seen this several times in mansa.

    Reply

  4. Maawe!!

    Tulatebula mbotusyanga.

    Reply

  5. Chrisman RKO

    Great news

    Reply

  6. Nyalu

    Comment suzgo ilo, manyani chiuta Sono.

    Reply

  7. Kenneth

    Wat u do now it will reflect on you one day here it is now

    Reply

  8. Island phiri

    Grt 📰 news

    Reply

  9. Sky

    Great news, muleke….

    Reply

  10. brain teaser

    mmmmmmm devil is at work

    Reply

