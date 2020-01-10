President Lungu Calls For Lasting Solution For People Living In Flood Prone Areas.

President Edgar Lungu says there is need to find a lasting solution for people living in flood prone areas in the country.

Speaking when he toured flood victims in Mambwe District yesterday, President Lungu assured flood victims of government support.

He said government has enough relief food for the affected families. The Head of State participated in the distribution of food and other essentials to flood victims in Mambwe District.

Chief Jumbe of the Kunda people in Mambwe district commended Government for the quick intervention to mitigate the effects of floods.

President Lungu was accompanied by Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu who is also Malambo MP and Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Mwansa Phiri.

Hon. Zulu commended President Lungu for taking time to visit the flood victims to check the extent of the floods in the area.

He said over 300 families have been affected by floods in Malambo while over 60 families have been affected by floods in Lumezi District.

