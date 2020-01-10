President Lungu Calls For Lasting Solution For People Living In Flood Prone Areas.

President Edgar Lungu says there is need to find a lasting solution for people living in flood prone areas in the country.
Speaking when he toured flood victims in Mambwe District yesterday, President Lungu assured flood victims of government support.
He said government has enough relief food for the affected families. The Head of State participated in the distribution of food and other essentials to flood victims in Mambwe District.
Chief Jumbe of the Kunda people in Mambwe district commended Government for the quick intervention to mitigate the effects of floods.
President Lungu was accompanied by Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu who is also Malambo MP and Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Mwansa Phiri.
Hon. Zulu commended President Lungu for taking time to visit the flood victims to check the extent of the floods in the area.
He said over 300 families have been affected by floods in Malambo while over 60 families have been affected by floods in Lumezi District.
©Zambia Reports 2020.
9 Comments
Cowthern Province
My ‘Presudo’ on holiday. How they wish it was ……
Nalimo
When there’s no lasting solution for cholera in Lusaka? Drainage lusaka?
Maimbo
President calls for? Come on! Real presidents don’t beg for action. Proactive Presidents command action!
XXX3
@cowthern idiot may be u even own just a pant aleast we got animals that can gv us cool cash in a flash of a second.ur visionles presudo is nw moving up and down knowing voting time is around the courner onry rigging wil make hm survive 2021
Bob
Xxx3 you a kind of a person who has no regard of such a high office in the land. Even da person u believe will govern ds country after our ECL, shall be called names. With infrastructure, ds government has performed wonderfully SUPPER! Under Levy, economy was fine but no major development took center stage. The many schools, hospitals and road networks are a marvel to watch. Sata (MHSRIEP) was the greatest leader Zambia has ever had. If u can’t beat them, join them.
XXX3
@bob are you chambian or zambian? blind or deaf? for you not to see or hear whats going on, hospitals withouts medicines,schools without teachers,do we eat infrastructure? yes we need it but balance up things. u can live in a mansion but failing to provide other basic needs its useles. today the highest note is failin to make u put food on the table. money has got no value in zambia today more money less goods is that doing fine? pf is just mocking us how do u giv a 12 kg to share amoung 2 families ati relief food? pf has failed us.
Yakumbuyo Banda
So what makes you think Hakaivotela Heka will make anything better apart from bringing Foote back?
Chola Sakala...
Ehshiiiii, really so bad to my great homeland.. thanks for your amazing rescue H.E..
Sata had a plan
Just observing them from the opposition bench UPND will be equally poor if not worse than PF. I never hear them saying what they could have done had it been them facing a similar problem so ni chimbwi no plan ba HH