Trump’s Religious Freedom Commissioner Supports Recalling of US Ambassador Daniel Foote from Zambia

Tony Perkins, one of Donald Trump’s Religious Freedom Commissioners, has said that the recalling of US Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote, for criticizing Zambia for sentencing two men to jail for 15 years for having gay sex was the right move as he had broken trust with his hosts and could no longer effectively serve as US representative overseas.
Writing in a blog post, Mr. Perkins said that this would also serve as an indicator of how the US Government will act elsewhere, adding that America respects everyone, but it won’t promote values that are inconsistent with what US President Donald Trump stands for.
Mr. Perkins wondered what exact mandate Daniel Foote was operating under when he insulted Zambia’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) policies and judicial system by calling the jailing of two men “horrifying,” and Zambians beliefs on LGBT “oppressive.”
Mr. Perkins accused the previous Obama administration of being more concerned with “cultural imperialism” than “diplomacy”, but that President Trump was slowly working his way through the bureaucrats dedicated to keeping the last administration’s legacy alive, adding that it was not easy to dismantle an army of international lobbyists for radical sexuality, abortion, and other extreme social policies and that President Trump’s White House is determined to keep trying.
Mr. Perkins further wrote that Barack Obama’s efforts to radicalize other nations were so offensive that citizens of other nations openly celebrated when Donald Trump was elected. Like dozens of other countries on the receiving end of the President’s extreme social agenda, people in the Caribbean were under enormous pressure from what he called the bullies at the US State Department to abandon ship on their traditional Christian beliefs.
Mr. Perkins went on to write that sometimes that harassment came in the form of financial blackmail, threatening foreign aid if the leaders didn’t comply. Other times, it came in the form of publicly degrading locals’ beliefs about the family. But no matter how it arrived, the result was always the same: outrage that the United States, of all countries, should be brow beating the world into submission on issues that are still fiercely controversial in most of the world.
Mr. Perkins gave an example that, in 2017, shortly after he took office, Donald Trump received a letter from hundreds of pastors and church leaders in the Caribbean urging him to chart a new course for U.S. Relations, one that doesn’t include an obvious disrespect for other nations’ values.
“It’s time, the Evangelical Association of the Caribbean wrote to President Trump, for the White House to stop using the US’s State Department to impose their LGBT agenda on other countries. Gay rights,” they wrote, “are pre-empting human rights, such as freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and freedom of conscience. We implore you urgently to review this matter, to revoke relevant executive orders and policies, and to thus to restore to ‘The City upon a Hill’ the bright beam that once shone from it.”
Yakumbuyo Banda
Wow! Let sleeping dogs lie, bye bye Foote.
Island phiri
Wow .
Razor
Never heard of him.
Bambala
In all fairness, Amb. Foote was not ousted from Zambia because of his gay comments. It was clearly because of his contrasting that gay boys’ judgement with our judiciary’s fear to jail our senior politicians and senior civil servants who yearly plunder our resources, as reported year in year out by our own FIC and Auditor General.
MORALS
When you are poor it’s possible you can even greet the creditors dog
Lean not on your own understanding
We cerebrated Obama’s Ascension to power as black people. But am disappointed with what he stood for; like homosexuality which he preached worldwide to our African societies that don’t believe in what he preached. I don’t know where we would have been with Obama and his colleagues in power. I thank God that they were removed before messing our societies and the world at large with Homosexuality, gayism, LGBT and many more moral degrading beliefs. There are pressing issues that Africans face than homosexuality.
Lean not on your own understanding
We celebrated Obama’s Ascension to power as black people. But am disappointed with what he for; like homosexuality which he preached worldwide to our African societies that don’t believe in what he preached. I don’t know where we would have been with Obama and his colleagues in power. I thank God that they were removed before messing our societies and the world at large with Homosexuality, gayism, LGBT and many more moral degrading beliefs. There are pressing issues that Africans face than homosexuality.
Tutu
lungu was so scared about foot’s issue of corruption not yakumbuyo
Icon bm chalwe jr
Don’t bring gayism here in Africa coz we don’t believe in that . Only nutty people with lower intelligence quotient can practice that🤯🤯
Sosa B
Zambian chaps are easily brainwashed by the so called politicians……..it was because of corruption issues that made such a backlash from our president.
Cowthern Province
Had it been for that leader I know of, Foote would still be in the country.
Kopalawonder
Ndeloleshafye
James
God disallowed such a thing to happen to man, why do you think he created man and woman, do you think God is a fool?.. Lets not support this gaysm act. we are a christian nation.
Chris man rko
It must not happen in Zambia,we are Christians.
Bitos
The problem with most of zambian people is that if they hate someone, even when he speaks or defend what is right they will still not support it. Lets take for example: if our politians are corrupt so everyone should do as they wish? If you have evidence of there corrupt activities why not report them as did the people that found those guys sodomising? You cant stop a wrong with a wrong. Period! I commend what the government did on this score.
Newton kapoba
Here in zambia,we don’t allow satan’s acts.We truly believe in our creater, God.Take your evils outside zambia…I beg you man.
SEE MIND
HH WHERE ARE YOU? COME ON SPEAK OUT HOMESEXUALITY, DON’T SLEEPLESS YOUR NEXT PRESIDENT OK !!!
Mk
Only female and male were allowed in Noah s ark. Gods boat i end here
Gig
Seemind HH was bring supported by foot because HH is Gay supporter . The way American ambassador was sent back to America will be the way HH will be rejected during 2021 election . that mwitwa insulting zambians who voted for pf to say they are idiots he himself is an idiot he should not take Zambians for granted . what is democracy for calling people idiots to be in another political party. Surely if UPND Will be a ruling party. Do you think there be opposition parties in Zambian . this is rubbish and redicurous for someone calling idiots
those supporting PF. If we take politics like this we can’t have peace in the country. now I understand why they call UPND a violent party it provokes other parties . pls ECZ ban any party which is in fond of insults, violence lies like UPND . Zambia for the past 4years of has not been given chance to perform properly though has done extremely well despite foolish ,un founded accusations autterances . look now HH and UPND are the ones enjoying the good work Of. Good houses for men in uniform, newly built Hospitals ,clinics , roads studiums and what of you . Mwitwa you are abig fool, an idiot to insult us of supporters . if I had a gun you have received a bullet so that we do not receive insults any more . in fact you are the people who contributes HH to be hated. When I read about the insults on of supporters that was the day I with drew my vote to Your party UPND . continue mwitwa you will see what I will do to you if we meet face to face mwitwa uli chipubafwe iwe pakulatuka PF members.
Monk
@Gig no need to do anything to Mwitwa, let’s just teach them ( Mwitwa and the leader he supports) a lesson by denying them plot 1. Lets show them that if voting for PF is being idiotic, let it be so and ready to be just that. After all we have done it before and we can do it again. YES WE CAN!
Mata
Way to go 👏👏👏
muntu
If Zambia was not declared a Christian, we would give one percent thought to allow practicing homosexual, but since it’s already Christian nation Gigo