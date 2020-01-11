Pilot Killed In Livingstone

BATOKA Sky Adventures Limited owned Microlight plane has crash-landed in Livingstone, killing one person while the other is severely injured.

According to information obtained the Civil Aviation Authority the crash happened this morning between 07:00 and 08:00 hours about 30 meters from the railway line in the Mosi-oa-tunya National Park heading to the Victoria Falls as they were conducting their

routine flights.

Director General Gabriel Lesa disclosed that the authority has

dispatched a team of experts from Lusaka to Livingstone to go and conduct preliminary investigations on what led to the crash.

Preliminary investigations are expected to commence this Saturday once the team visits the scene.

Batoka Sky Adventures Ltd operates the only microlight flight training school in Zambia that is approved by the Zambian Department of Civil

Aviation.

It offers the highest standard of tutoring and the resident commercial pilots are carefully selected and instructor rated.

