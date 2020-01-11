‘Wrestler’ Jailed

The Ndola High Court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to five years imprisonment for causing the death of his friend using wrestling skills.

Mulonda Mundia was initially charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Laws of Zambia, but when the matter came up today, Thursday, the state applied to have the charge amended to manslaughter.

Mr Mundia, a farm worker, is alleged to have, on September 20, 2019, caused the death of Chisenga Nkandu.

After the charge was read to him, mr Mundia pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Facts before the court are that on 20th September, 2019, Mr Nkandu (the deceased) was sent to buy vegetables at Mr. Mutelo’s farm where Mr Mundia worked.

The accused, who was a friend to the deceased, approached Mr Nkandu for a wrestling game.

The duo started to play the wrestling game and the accused lifted the deceased and threw him down where he landed with his head.

The court heard that Mr Nkandu became unconscious and stopped breathing.

When the accused saw that his friend was unconscious, he ran to the hills and hid.