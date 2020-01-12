Zambia Police Service Seeks 3,000 Officers Ahead Of 2021 Elections

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said the Zambia Police Service needs to build up its numbers and has therefore requested that the government authorises the recruitment of 3,000 officers ahead of next year’s general election.

The IG, who was speaking at the Zambia Police Superiors’ Annual Ball in Lusaka on Friday, said there will be increased political activities starting this year which will require increased police presence.

“My command is aware of emerging political forces working in conspiracy to elicit undesirable behaviours inimical to the peace and good order of our country. At the same time, we have observed with concern the emerging crime trends such as use of guns and other offensive weapons perpetuated by some suspected political cadres. Further, we regret that some individuals have gone to the extent of daring police by posting their images on social media whilst armed and dressed in regalia which resembles that of the police and the military with intent to cause fear and alarm to the general public. Your excellency, the gravity of events we anticipate to take place as we head towards the general elections need us to build up on our numbers. It is in this respect that we humbly request your excellency, to consider granting us special authority to recruit 3,000 officers this year, so that we have enough man power to prepare adequately and be able to police the 2021 tripartite elections,” Mr Kanganja appealed to President Lungu.

And President Lungu urged police officers to work tirelessly to ensure that peace prevails during elections.

“Indeed, your work is treasured by many peace-loving Zambians. Inspector General of police: bear in mind that political activities are likely to scale up ahead of next year’s general elections. Therefore, there is need to ensure that you prepare the officers adequately to maintain law and order and nip the culture of violence in the bud. As we head towards the 2021 general elections, we should do everything possible to curb the culture of guns, and other forms of electoral violence,” the Head of State said.

Minister of Home Affairs Mr. Stephen Kampyongo told the Zambia Police Service to curb cyber crimes.

“My clarion call is that it shouldn’t be business as usual this year 2020 against cyber criminals. The Commander in Chief’s office has not been spared in terms of attacks,” Mr. Kampyongo said.

©Zambia Reports 2020.