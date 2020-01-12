Zambia Police Service Seeks 3,000 Officers Ahead Of 2021 Elections

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said the Zambia Police Service needs to build up its numbers and has therefore requested that the government authorises the recruitment of 3,000 officers ahead of next year’s general election.
The IG, who was speaking at the Zambia Police Superiors’ Annual Ball in Lusaka on Friday, said there will be increased political activities starting this year which will require increased police presence.
“My command is aware of emerging political forces working in conspiracy to elicit undesirable behaviours inimical to the peace and good order of our country. At the same time, we have observed with concern the emerging crime trends such as use of guns and other offensive weapons perpetuated by some suspected political cadres. Further, we regret that some individuals have gone to the extent of daring police by posting their images on social media whilst armed and dressed in regalia which resembles that of the police and the military with intent to cause fear and alarm to the general public. Your excellency, the gravity of events we anticipate to take place as we head towards the general elections need us to build up on our numbers. It is in this respect that we humbly request your excellency, to consider granting us special authority to recruit 3,000 officers this year, so that we have enough man power to prepare adequately and be able to police the 2021 tripartite elections,” Mr Kanganja appealed to President Lungu.
And President Lungu urged police officers to work tirelessly to ensure that peace prevails during elections.
“Indeed, your work is treasured by many peace-loving Zambians. Inspector General of police: bear in mind that political activities are likely to scale up ahead of next year’s general elections. Therefore, there is need to ensure that you prepare the officers adequately to maintain law and order and nip the culture of violence in the bud. As we head towards the 2021 general elections, we should do everything possible to curb the culture of guns, and other forms of electoral violence,” the Head of State said.
Minister of Home Affairs Mr. Stephen Kampyongo told the Zambia Police Service to curb cyber crimes.
“My clarion call is that it shouldn’t be business as usual this year 2020 against cyber criminals. The Commander in Chief’s office has not been spared in terms of attacks,” Mr. Kampyongo said.
23 Comments
Nelson Phiri
That’s great news about the Zambia police
Observa
3000 recruits, what for? Where do they go after elections? Does kanganja mind about the wage bill?? This is not a police state where electorates must be intimidated by police..
Nelson Phiri
The recruitment need to be fast,so that officers could be very taff for the preparation for the general elections
P.M
This could be the only country where the police is beefed up because of pending elections.
Herv Rena
That mean 3000 more of cadres!?
Thomas mwanza
I sympathys with that.cos this punk’s they’re threatening… and I also wanna be one of those who will be selected..when inlowing please…my digits 0978270021
Thomas mwanza
Please general kakoma kanganja.. I’m appealing to you sir to not leave me to this initiation .I have some qualifications like my satisfact for nine and tweve … so your honour how can I apply to police force..cos I really been awaiting for this day to come in my life… “yours sincerely”
Herv Rena
What development do Police bring to this country kanshi,employ more Teachers pls.Koms this PF Govt,kaya.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Herv Rena uli chikopo sana, how do u enjoy your peace & freedom without security presence from the police service?Learn to think before you comment.
Abantu mucalo
The election will be fair, and HH will be the winner, please recruit teachers and medical person who can brings development rather than police officers. Thank you!
Think
Elyo nomba HH akalila sana because that 3000 Will be PF votes . this is the advantage of being in support of ruling party. Why should recruited not the one who employs them. One who can’t appreciate then he is a son or daughter of a witch viva of 2021 is going to win again . with 3000 police, 30000 health and again teachers though you don’t thank pls learn to thank uwakwesha ubushiku ba mutasha ilyo bwacha. I age you all who will be employed vote widely for the government which has employed you .this is the only way You can thank some one for doing good for you. Like for us who Will not be employed by govt the only way to appreciate is to give them a vote for what we have seen they have done .eg good roads ,schools ,every province a university has been constructed, hospitals a clinics done workers in uniforms good houses MWe bathu what has HH done In this country that can convince me to vote for him . selling the mines at a silver plate living miners more especially at K CM now under liquidation suffering and you come and say HH is a business man an economist who has fake knowledge of economist. An economist failing to understand why mealmeal has gone . shame HH go back to school . and learn demand and supply.
Brian Chewe
Good 👍 move hope it will fairly.. Am waiting for it
Razor
Does government have enough resources to recruit that number of police officers?
Jjayson
The zp force is infiltrated by cadres in police uniform. Pf cadres masquarade as police officers & are the causers of violence, no wonder they are never arrested even if they kill someone. These will be the same cadres in uniform that will intimidate voters and manipulate votes. Ba opposition alliance should also recruit more voters to beat pf with a very wide margin, and ensure to seal most of pf rigging loopholes.
Wallen mwanza
For equal opportunity, each province should get a certain percentage of that 3,000 . Because zambia is not only about Lusaka or copperbelt but consist of all ten provinces including vubwi district. So we 3 out 3,000 to come from vubwi.
Kcm
Hmm recruiting police officers for election purposes whereby cardres shall be picked,there are a lot of police officers making private places at mcm sob,kcm black mountain,mwinilunga gold mines,please recall them.
Muyunds
Too much corruption guys ,u just need vote ,nw we can’t put APA in HH
Rabson
Security is needed but the government needs to employ the right people.we all need to serve our nation..
Interested in zp
Observa
man of substance
recruiting more policemen who are just going to kill themselves at least teachers
xxx3
people who are saying hh will keep on loosing dont forget zambians are full of tries, nowonder unip and mmd packed so nomatter what just know that pf one day it wil pack and hakaivotela heka wil be the president. i see nothing special about pf. dont 4get this is not zimbabwe or south africa were one party has ruled for decades this is zambia