Laura Miti In Court For Assaulting Police Officers

Civil Society activist Laura Miti will today appear in the Livingstone Magistrate Court on the charge of assaulting Police Officers in Livingstone.
This is in a case where Miti assaulted some police officers when she stormed the Livingstone Police Station and demanded to have another activist, Fumba Chama known as as Pilato, to be released.
Miti was accompanied by Bornwell Mwewa during the altercation.
The two are alleged to have forcibly attempted to rescue Pilato and engaged in scuffle with the police officers.
The two were arrested and charged with assault.
Pilato had earlier been arrested for holding an illegal meeting with youths at the Catholic Church Facility.
That case is pending prosecution for clearance by the Director of Public Prosecution.
©Zambia Reports 2020.
10 Comments
Sibweni
Every activist please its paymaster. Human right must b respectd by citizens on police officers and police do the same. Madam miti observe yo limites in yo rights not fighting police bcoz under yo party of yo choice other we rise against it. In zambia, if in govt u are corrupt and salary is corruption our country.
Herv Rena
How can a trained police officer be assaulted by an armless simple woman.Do you need a pass to talk to children at church.Release Pilato,Now!
Bashikulu Em2a
Haven’t you seen a civilian hurting a trained person?This is common,man.Even yourself can be hurt by a woman,yet you are a man!Dont get surprised,boss!
PM
A police officer who cant protect the station is useless. Assulted in the police station !!! This is a lie by pf cadre police.
Jo Breaker
Go and release him yourself.
Message approved
bombshell
we are just told she asaulted police officers. how many were they? how possible is it that these officers can fight robbery if they can b attacked at the police station by a lady.mmmm come on our officers lets b serious .where they tought any defensive techniques at lilayi? i tend to doubt these officers & thats y crime has gone up in Zambia
Curtis
This is a very unfortunate event to law enforcement officers. I don’t blame any of the parties but the government which is still maintaining the state of our police stations from colonial time. Now you see that our officers aren,t safe. My suggestion is that barriers should be erected for the purpose of screaming before one reaches the enquiry desk. This sounds to be a modern way of operation all over the world.
Samdeez
Assault can come to any one if the police had reacted it would have been another news
Mwine mushi
Uzamuziba yesu
Razor
Another case that will go nowhere.