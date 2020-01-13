Laura Miti In Court For Assaulting Police Officers

Civil Society activist Laura Miti will today appear in the Livingstone Magistrate Court on the charge of assaulting Police Officers in Livingstone.

This is in a case where Miti assaulted some police officers when she stormed the Livingstone Police Station and demanded to have another activist, Fumba Chama known as as Pilato, to be released.

Miti was accompanied by Bornwell Mwewa during the altercation.

The two are alleged to have forcibly attempted to rescue Pilato and engaged in scuffle with the police officers.

The two were arrested and charged with assault.

Pilato had earlier been arrested for holding an illegal meeting with youths at the Catholic Church Facility.

That case is pending prosecution for clearance by the Director of Public Prosecution.

©Zambia Reports 2020.