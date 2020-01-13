WARMA Warns of Potential Water Contamination in Lusaka

The Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has warned of potential ground water contamination in Lusaka and other parts of the country following heavy rains experienced.

In a statement issued by WARMA public relations officer Joshua Kapila, the contamination may occur due to submerging of boreholes while septic tanks and soak ways are likely to overflow.

Zambians have been advised to ensure their drinking water is safe through chlorination or boiling.

“Due to the current floods which are occurring in Lusaka in areas such as State Lodge, Silverest, Twin Palm, Avondale, Mumana/Chainama residential areas and other parts of the country such as Mambwe District in Eastern Province, there is a potential threat to contamination of ground water. This may occur due boreholes being submerged. Further, Septic tanks and soak ways are likely to overflow,” Mr Kapila stated.

“The general public is thus cautioned to boil or chlorinate all drinking water especially from boreholes and wells in order to ensure that the water being consumed is safe.

Such measures will ensure that the Zambian citizenry are protected from waterborne diseases such as dysentery, cholera and typhoid.”

WARMA has further urged Zambians to continue consulting the Authority before engaging in drilling boreholes to ensure that the facilities are drilled within places of safe distance from any potential pollution sources.